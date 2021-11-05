RCMP charge 3 in connection with forcible confinement, stand off in Meadow Lake

RCMP have charged three men in connection with an incident of forcible confinement in Meadow Lake, Sask., located about 160 km away north of North Battleford.

In a press release, RCMP say that on Monday at approximately 1 p.m., officers received a report that an adult woman was being held against her will by armed individuals..

Police officers arrived at a home in the 500 block of 7th Ave West, only to be denied entrance.

The occupants of the home then barricaded themselves inside.

Officers were able to confirm at that time that a woman was being forced to remain in the home.

As a precaution, five schools near the incident enacted hold-and-secure procedures.

Officers were eventually able to enter the home just after 4 p.m., and get the woman to safety.

She was not physically injured, police say.

Three men were arrested at the scene. They have since been charged with a range of alleged crimes including forcible confinement, obstructing a peace officer, uttering threats, resisting arrest and failing to comply with a release order.

All three men were also arrested on outstanding warrants.

They made their first court appearance on Tuesday and are schedule to make another appearance next week.