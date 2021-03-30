RCMP ask drivers in western Sask. to stay home as storm cleanup begins

A winter storm that brought high winds and heavy snow to western Saskatchewan was still creating chaos on the roads Tuesday morning.

As of 6 a.m. CST, Highway 1 was still closed from Moose Jaw, Sask. to the Alberta border. Numerous other highways in the western part of the province were also closed, including Highway 11 from Bethune to Davidson and Highway 4 from Swift Current to Saskatchewan Landing provincial park.

On Monday night, the RCMP Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network pleaded with drivers to stay home.

As of 7 p.m. CST, Swift Current RCMP were on the scene of a collision involving several semi-tractor trailer units on Highway 1 just west of the 11th Avenue NW Exit.

RCMP had blocked off all approaching traffic along the west-bound lanes of Highway 1, leaving several drivers stranded.

Storm chaser Jenny Hagan shows the winter storm that continues to batter western Saskatchewan 0:58 Storm chaser Jenny Hagan says visibility is still practically zero near Kindersley, Sask. She echoes the Highway Hotline's warnings and says people should stay off the road right now. 0:58

Power outages

The storm also caused damage to SaskPower lines. As of 8 p.m. Monday night, there had been 130 outages resulting in 14,500 customers without power across the province.

On Monday, SaskPower warned customers that it may take some time to get power restored to some areas. A spokesperson said crews would likely not be able to repair lines while heavy winds were blowing.

Former MLA Jason Dearborn lives on a farm near Eatonia, Sask. He said his power went out about 9:30 a.m. Monday and remained off overnight.

"It's a very large house and we've closed off a lot of the rooms, but it's getting very, very chilly now," he said.

"We were down in the basement and it was a little warmer down there."

He admitted to being frustrated at the length of the outage.

"I understand that this was an outstanding storm, and I also understand that workers can only handle so much," said Dearborn.

"But I also know that I live in one of the wealthiest countries in the world and it's not acceptable to me to be without electricity for 20 hours."

Dearborn said a potential solution to rural outages could be more buried power lines. He said lines on his farm are now underground, and it would make sense for connecting lines in rural areas to follow suit.

"In my mind, this would be a much better set of infrastructure priorities than some of the other things that money has been spent on," he said.

"We're not going through the Canadian Shield. Put it underground, bury it. It's good forever."

Dearborn said winds were incredibly strong on Monday and part of the roof of a tin shed ripped off. As well, his front door was blocked by a three-foot-high snow drift.

Winds were expected to continue throughout Tuesday morning and dissipate by the afternoon.

