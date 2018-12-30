RCMP arrest new suspect in 2017 sexual assault case in Preeceville

RCMP have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault that happened in December 2017 in the small town of Preeceville, Sask.

This is the second person charged in the case.

The first person RCMP arrested in the case spent a month in jail before results from DNA recovered at the scene cleared him this past March.

The assault took place around 3:30 a.m. CST on Dec.18, 2017. A masked male forced his way into a Preeceville residence and sexually assaulted a female while armed with a firearm. The victim's child was in the house at the time of the assault.

On Friday, RCMP charged a 20-year-old Preeceville man with a number of offences, including sexual assault with a firearm and break and enter.

The suspect is in custody and will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Monday morning.

He is charged with break and enter, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, disguise with intent and using a firearm in commission of an offence.