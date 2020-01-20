RCMP arrest woman wanted in connection with Sheena Billette homicide in La Ronge
RCMP say they arrested Kandi Ratt, wanted in connection with the homicide of Sheena Billette, at the resort community of Christopher Lake this weekend.
One suspect still on the loose
One of the final suspects wanted in connection to the killing of Sheena Billette is now in custody.
RCMP arrested Kandi Ratt in the resort community of Christopher Lake, north of Prince Albert, on the weekend. She is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.
The body of 28-year-old Billette was found on the side of highway north of La Ronge two days before Christmas.
Three women are already in custody charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and unlawful confinement.
RCMP are still searching for Charlie Charles of La Ronge. He is facing a first-degree murder charge.