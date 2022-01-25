Mom of 7-year-old girl allegedly abducted by anti-vaccine dad urges Sask. RCMP to issue Amber Alert

The mother of a seven-year-old girl allegedly abducted by her anti-vaccine father more than two months ago is urging the Saskatchewan RCMP to issue an Amber Alert, but police say the case doesn't meet the standard.

Mariecar Jackson, of Regina, said she's grateful the RCMP have now charged her ex-husband, Michael Gordon Jackson, with abduction and issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant last week.

But she said the RCMP need to go further and issue an Amber Alert to help find her daughter, Sarah. Mariecar Jackson said she's afraid for her daughter's safety.

"My daughter is away. She has not been seen; nobody has laid eyes on her. She's only seven and she's in a very dangerous situation right now," she said.

Missing girl

Sarah primarily lives with her mother in Regina, but hasn't been seen by her since mid-November, when she went for a visit with her father.

Michael Jackson appeared remotely on an online talk show a few weeks ago and said he took the girl away to prevent her from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mariecar Jackson said her ex-husband is using the vaccine as an excuse to take the girl away.

"He knows how much I love my daughter and she means so much to me. He took her because this is a way of hurting me. I just wanted to ask the public that if you've ever seen my daughter, please call 911 or call the RCMP."

RCMP describe Michael Gordon Jackson as weighing about 250 pounds, with blue eyes and dark brown hair. He typically wears glasses. (Submitted by RCMP)

The Amber Alert system provides the public with immediate and up-to-date information about a child abduction through widespread media broadcasts on TV, radio and wireless devices, according to RCMP. Only policing agencies can activate it. The alert asks the public to help with the safe and swift return of an abducted child.

In a statement, Saskatchewan RCMP said the "criteria is not met" in this case at the moment to qualify for an Amber Alert.

According to RCMP, all of the following criteria must be met:

The missing person is under 18 or an individual who is severely cognitively delayed or disabled.

An investigation has confirmed either abduction by a stranger or abduction (parental or non-parental), where circumstances lead police to believe that an abducted person is in danger of bodily harm or death.

There is enough descriptive information about the abducted person, the abductor or suspect vehicle to ensure the public can identify these elements.

The alert can be issued in a time frame that would provide a reasonable expectation that the abducted person could be returned or the abductor could be apprehended.

Mariecar Jackson says she hasn't communicated with her seven-year-old daughter, Sarah, since mid-November. (Submitted by Mariecar Jackson)

Mariecar Jackson's lawyer, Jill Drennan, said they've asked the RCMP why Sarah Jackson's case doesn't qualify, but have not received a reply.

More than a dozen people interviewed this month by CBC News in Michael Jackson's home community of Carievale, Sask., about 290 kilometres southeast of Regina, said they also feared for the girl's safety. They related stories of confrontations, several involving violence or threats, which they said Jackson initiated.

Another former friend said Michael Jackson often told him about plans to take Sarah away from her mother forever.

Mariecar Jackson said she still doesn't know where her daughter is, but she's been inundated with messages of support from across Canada in recent days.

"It gives me strength to keep on going," she said.

The RCMP noted that investigators believe Michael Jackson may be getting help in evading police and reminded people that this activity may result in criminal charges.

Sarah is described as four feet two inches tall, 76 pounds, with waist-length brown hair. She has brown/hazel-coloured eyes and last wore teal-coloured eyeglasses. Michael Jackson, 52, is described as weighing about 250 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown hair. He also typically wears glasses.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael or Sarah Jackson is asked to call the Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-7267 or 306-780-5563. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.