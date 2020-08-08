Saskatchewan Rattlers to open stadium to fans for Monday's game

On Monday, basketball fans will get a chance to see their favourite game in-person in Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Rattlers will be opening the doors of SaskTel Centre to spectators one day after provincial restrictions are lifted.

According to the team, the Rattlers will be the first professional sports team in the province to bring back spectators after the end of restrictions.

"It's a pretty amazing feeling," said team vice-president Brad Kraft.

"I think fans can expect a very similar feel to 2019."

While the team plans on moving courtside seating back to provide a barrier between fans and players, they don't plan on having stringent rules in place.

As per provincial regulations, mask use will be voluntary and proof of vaccination will not be required.

Every fan coming into the arena will be asked to self-assess for symptoms and stay away if they're feeling sick.

The team said it will also do its best to distance people throughout the stadium if people ask for more space.

"We certainly don't want to be seen as a superspreader event for any reason," he said.

"We are still trying to keep keep our own measures in place just to ensure safety is maintained as we move through the season."

For its previous two home games, the team brought 150 front-line workers to watch the team play. While it was nice to have some people in the seats, Kraft said having more should make the game more exciting.

"It will certainly be nice to have, you know, the loud and proud stuff come back," said Kraft.

The Rattlers will face off against the Edmonton Stingers on Monday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m. CST.