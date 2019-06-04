Rattlers hope Raptors' old floor still has some wins in it for home team

The Saskatchewan Rattlers are hoping some Toronto Raptors magic will rub off on them via their basketball court.

The Rattlers, in their inaugural season with the fledgling Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), play their home games on the Raptors' old floor, which was purchased right before the season began in May.

Rattlers guard Alex Campbell says it's cool to be playing on the same floor as many great NBA players.

In fact, this isn't the first time Campbell has played on a Raptors court.

The Brampton, Ont., native got to play at Toronto's Air Canada Centre (now the Scotiabank Arena) in his early teens while playing in the Ontario Basketball Association.

Saskatchewan Rattlers guard Alex Campbell played on the Toronto Raptors' court once while growing up in Brampton, Ont. (CBC News)

"It's kind of like rep ball," said the 26-year-old. "You get a group of kids together, we travel Ontario and play in different cities.

"One of our games was scheduled on the Raptors court in the ACC," he said.

"After our game we got to meet the Raptors, shoot with them a bit … we got to meet Vince Carter. And then they played New Jersey later."

Campbell also was able to meet his favourite Raptor, "Mo Pete" (Morris Peterson) right there on the court.

"He used to be my favourite Raptor growing up — big shot-maker, big shot-taker — so getting to meet him, catching the vibes with him really helped me going forward, especially at a young age, playing ball," Campbell said.

"To be playing on it now is even more fun, you know?"

The Saskatchewan Rattlers floor is ready to go at SaskTel Centre for a game Thursday night against the Edmonton Stingers. (CBC News)

The Raptors bring in a new floor every few years and the Rattlers were able to get not only the hardwood court, but also the shot clocks and the stands for the nets.

"It's one of the better courts we play on," Campbell said. "It's always waxed, there is a little bounce to it. I don't know what they did over the years, but it's still good as new."

Many of the Rattlers were at Saskatoon City Hall Sunday with local Raptors fans watching Game 2 of the NBA finals. Toronto lost the game 109-104 to the Golden State Warriors.

Despite Sunday's loss, Campbell still feels the Raptors will prevail.

"I'm a Toronto native so obviously I hope they can pull it out," he said. "Going into Golden State they just need to refocus, lock back in and make a couple of shots.

"I like the story of the underdog," he added. "And we actually have the team to pull through and make history."

Game 3 of the NBA final is Wednesday night.

The Rattlers' next game is this Thursday in Saskatoon against the Edmonton Stingers.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League made its Saskatoon debut on May 9. (Saskatchewan Rattlers/Twitter)

The court is guaranteed to see another title game as the CEBL will hold its championship in Saskatoon this August.

And knowing the likes of Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Stephen Curry have played on the same floor inspires Campbell.

"To be able to play on it now, there is a lot of history on it, so it's a blessing and a pleasure to be able to play on the same Raptors court as these greats once played on," Campbell said.

"Now it is Rattlers magic, so that is what we are running with now."