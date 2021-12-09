Demand accelerates for rapid tests in Sask. as Omicron threatens the holiday season

Saskatchewan people are scooping up rapid antigen test kits in droves, just as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

The government has put out 1.5 million rapid tests for distribution across the province. Libraries play a key role in handing out the kits and in Saskatoon people aren't hesitating to check the items out.

"We're just trying to keep up to the demand as much as possible," said Amanda Lepage, senior manager of welcoming initiatives at Saskatoon Public Library.

About 2,220 kits were distributed in the one week when they began handing out kits at the end of November, Lepage said. Last week, the nine library branches handed out more than 9,600 kits.

Kit distribution

On Tuesday, the Cliff Wright branch alone gave out 759 kits. On Wednesday, the Alice Turner Branch gave out 40 within 10 minutes of opening.

Lepage said the people picking up the tests want to feel safer gathering this holiday season.

"We ordered seven more pallets of kits that will hopefully last us till the end of the year," she said, explaining that one pallet holds eight boxes and each box contains 108 kits and each individual kit contains five tests.

Amanda Lepage, with Saskatoon Public Library, stands with boxes of rapid testing kits that will be distributed to the nine locations across the city. (Submitted by Amanda Lepage)

Sask. residents encouraged to rapid test

Saskatchewan is relying on its robust rapid test distribution as the Omicron variant makes its own rapid move across Canada. The variant is considered unpredictable, highly transmissible and is expected to become the dominant strain.

British Columbia, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador have introduced restrictions. But Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has chosen not to limit holiday gathering or event capacity, despite modelling released Tuesday that predicts a huge spike in Omicron coronavirus variant cases in the province if no additional restrictions are implemented.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, said it is important to do a rapid test before and after going to another person's home or to an event. He also said people should use their best masks, reduce their contacts and stay home if sick. In addition, officials are encouraging anyone who can get a vaccine booster to do so.

The rapid test kits are available at more than 150 locations across the province such as local municipal offices, fire halls, hotels, 41 different Co-ops locations and chambers of commerce.

Saskatoon's chamber was distributing kits "almost every 3-5 minutes" on Wednesday morning.

"We've placed an order for an additional couple of thousand here just to make sure that we can serve anyone who's interested in grabbing a kit before the holidays start," said Jason Aebig, who is CEO for the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

WATCH | Infectious disease expert Craig Jenne explains why Omicron is alarming:

What is the Omicron variant? Duration 5:00 Infectious disease expert Craig Jenne simplifies what the variant is, and what it means for the latest round in our battle against COVID. 5:00

The demand has been steady and Aebig estimates they've handed out up to 8,000. Aebig said the kits have gone to small businesses and community members alike. There's a limit of one kit per household, but no criteria for who can access a kit.

"It's great to see because these kits are free of charge, to the extent that we've already all paid for them," he said. "So why not use a tool that can provide an added layer of protection and confidence whenever you're thinking about gathering?"

The Regina Public Library has been distributing rapid antigen tests to the public since Dec. 3. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The TCU place in Saskatoon has also seen a steady demand for the tests, handing out more than 6,000 kits, according to CEO Tammy Sweeney.

"I think it is absolutely essential that we do whatever we can to help our community," Sweeney said. "This is just one additional step to say: 'Hey, am I safe to go out tonight or after the event? Am I still safe? And what can I do to keep the people around me safe?'"

Rapid test locations throughout Saskatchewan (and test availability) can be viewed online.