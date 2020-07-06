Saskatoon man charged with 1st degree murder after woman's body found in Warman, Sask., house

A Saskatoon man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Warman, Sask., woman made his first court appearance Monday.

Ranbir Dhull, 42, is alleged to have killed 23-year-old Samandeep Jhinger on July 2. She was reported missing that day and her body found in a house in Warman on July 3.

Dhull appeared by phone in Saskatoon provincial court and is scheduled to return July 22.

In a news release, RCMP said Dhull and Jhinger were known to each other. An autopsy will be done Tuesday.

After reading the charge to Dhull, the prosecutor also read a list of seven individuals with whom Dhull is not allowed to contact while in custody.

Dhull also faces an outstanding assault charge from March 9, 2020 that was scheduled to go to trial this fall. That matter has been moved ahead to his next court appearance.

Outside court, Dhull's lawyer Andrew Mason said he's not yet seen any disclosure surrounding the murder charge so he could not comment on the particulars of what RCMP allege or the relationship between Dhull and Samandeep.