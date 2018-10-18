USport denies Rams appeal of game forfeits for having an ineligible player
Football team's promising season on brink of disaster after having three wins taken away
The Regina Rams football team's season is on the brink of disaster after the squad had to surrender three wins because of an ineligible player.
The University of Regina appealed the decision to USport, the national governing body of university sport in Canada, hoping to get the decision reversed.
USport told the U of R Thursday the forfeitures will remain.
The U of R self-reported the player's ineligibility that resulted in the forfeitures..
The player in question, who transferred to the team this academic year, is now eligible to play in future games.
The school says it's reviewing how the university processes student athletes and could make recommendations in the future.
Lisa Robertson, the U of R's Director of Sport, Community Engagement, and Athlete Development, has also been directed to talk with other directors on reviewing the appropriateness of future penalties.
School fumbled the ball
The team's website said the school fumbled the ball after "an oversight was made during the University's student-athlete intake and eligibility process."
The Rams are 1-5 in Canada West standings with two games remaining.
They need to win both games and get help from other teams if they have any chance of making the playoffs.
