Romaine lettuce pulled off Sask. shelves because of E. coli risk

Caesar salads may be few and far between this week as romaine lettuce has been pulled from grocery shelves across Saskatchewan.

The Public Health Agency of Canada issued a warning for people in Ontario and Quebec not to eat romaine lettuce because of the risk of E. coli.

Most grocery chains have voluntarily yanked romaine and products that contain the lettuce from their shelves right across the country.

Costco Canada took the products off their floors Tuesday night.

"Anything that has romaine lettuce in it," said Ron Damiani, Costco Canada's vice-president of marketing and membership.

"We have some different salads, we have shrimp cocktail salads, we have Caesar salads, not only the romaine heads themselves."

Damiani said he doesn't know when the products will be back on the shelves.

The strain of E. coli bacteria is the same one that caused a similar outbreak last year.

Sobeys Inc. also cleared its sheves of romaine on Tuesday night, temporarily stopping its sale across its national store network.

Those stores include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Thrifty Foods, Foodland, FreshCo and Lawton's Drug Stores. The chain carries more than 300 products that contain romaine.

Romaine lettuce will be hard to find across the country after an E. coli scare. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada there have been 18 confirmed cases of the bacterial infection since mid-October. Fifteen cases were in Quebec and three were in Ontario.

No deaths have been reported, but six people have been hospitalised.

"Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that residents in other parts of Canada are affected by this outbreak," said a health agency report on its website.

In the United States the outbreak has made 32 people sick in 11 states, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Symptoms of E. coli illness include nausea, vomiting, headache, fever, severe stomach cramps and watery or bloody diarrhea. People usually get better within five to 10 days.