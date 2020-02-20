Rail blockade in support of Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs erected in Saskatoon

A day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for rail barricades in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in B.C. to be taken down, a group of Indigenous activists in Saskatoon have erected a rail blockade in the heart of the city.

The barricade, which is set up by the rail tracks near Avenue J South in Saskatoon's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, was erected in solidarity with the those blocking the construction of a natural gas pipeline by Coastal GasLink on the Wet'suwet'en territory in B.C.

"We are taking this action to join the international campaign asking the RCMP and Coastal GasLink to stand down and halt all activities on Wet'suwet'en territories while talks are ongoing," a statement from the organizers explained.

The group says they're standing in solidarity with those in B.C., claiming they're suffering "colonial violence on their lands by the Canadian state, the RCMP and extractive industries."

Organizers say alcohol, weapons and illegal drugs are prohibited from the Saskatoon blockade.

Protesters look at signatures written on the blade of a snowplow parked adjacent to the closed rail line near Belleville, Ont., on Thursday Feb. 20, 2020, in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, as they stand in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Twenty elected First Nations band councils along the 670 kilometre pipeline route, which stretches from Dawson to an export terminal in Kitimat, have signed benefit agreements with Coastal GasLink.

The pipeline was also approved by the B.C. government. But the hereditary clan chiefs, who are leaders under the traditional form of governance, say the project has no authority without their consent.

The company says on its website the construction of the pipeline will "safely deliver natural gas across northern B.C." and the approved route was "determined by considering Indigenous, landowner and stakeholder input, the environment, archeological and cultural values, land use compatibility, safety, constructability and economics."

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for barricades across the country to be removed, but ruled out bringing in the Canadian Forces to remove the barricades.

"Everyone involved is worried," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. "Canadians have been patient, our government has been patient. But it has been two weeks and the barricades need to come down now."

Trudeau said his government is engaging directly with Indigenous leaders and Premiers with the aim of finding a "peaceful and lasting resolution" to the barricades. He says efforts to reach out to leaders of the initial protest have failed to deliver a resolution.

The release from the group behind the Saskatoon Blockade said the effort is a and is a "peaceful, ceremonial action" led by members of Saskatoon's inner city community members including Indigenous youth, women, sick and disabled folks, and members from the LGBT and Two-Spirit community.

Construction on part of the pipeline's current proposed route is now on hold, as the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office has ruled they must consult further with Indigenous communities along part of the route.

The company has been given 30 days to hold those talks before resubmitting its final report for approval.