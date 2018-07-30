Family of teen killed by drunk driver offering safe rides home from weddings

Family members of a Saskatoon teen killed five years ago say they have no plans of stopping their advocacy against impaired driving.

On this week in 2013, 17-year-old Quinn Stevenson was killed in a crash caused by a drunk driver at the intersection of College and Circle Drive.

Since his death, the Stevenson family has been spreading the message of the importance of finding a safe ride home through fundraising events like golf tournaments and scholarships.

'It gives us a lot of peace'

Recently, the family and their friends have started offering safe rides home from weddings. All of the money, including tips, goes back to a trust in Quinn's name.

"Craig and I find that it gives us a lot of peace and it's been really healing for us to do stuff like that," said mother Bonny Stevenson. "We like to do stuff in the community."

"There's always been a need. I think people are just getting smart about it," she said. "Let's face it, we've always had weddings, we've always had different events where there's alcohol involved."

So far, the Stevensons have worked at two weddings, raising roughly $4,000 toward the trust. While raising the money is nice, Bonny said it's more important to make sure people get home safe.

Weddings pay tribute to Quinn

She said every wedding they've attended includes a speech about Quinn and the family's mission to stop impaired driving.

"There's been a lot of information put out there about drinking and driving, and it's just not cool anymore," she said. "I think that's the real message we're trying to get through."

The family doesn't want to overextend their volunteer base but Bonny said working at the events has been entertaining.

"We were set up with coffee and water and snacks and it was really a fun evening," she said.