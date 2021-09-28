Sask. restores vaccine QR codes after privacy glitch fixed

The Government of Saskatchewan says it has fixed a privacy problem that led to QR codes being deleted from online proof of vaccination certificates.

On Tuesday, eHealth Saskatchewan sent out a tweet stating that the QR codes had been restored and that people should delete or destroy any old codes that had been saved, printed or captured.

Late last week, the province said the QR codes were temporarily removed after a privacy breach. One person's data was inadvertently shared with the QR codes of three other people.

The codes are an easy way for businesses or other organization to quickly confirm a person's vaccination status.

eHealth Saskatchewan noted that old versions of the QR code are invalid now. People can retrieve their new code from their MySaskHealthRecord account.

The privacy breach has been reported to the information and privacy commissioner's office.

As of Friday, Oct. 1, all people in the province will have to provide proof of vaccination to enter bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and indoor fitness centres.

The QR code can also be used for international travel.