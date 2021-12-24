U of Sask.'s Andy Potter, who did groundbreaking vaccine research, set to retire after 37-year career

After a career spanning 37 years, which included groundbreaking research around vaccines, the University of Saskatchewan's Andy Potter is hanging up his lab coat.

Potter, who also previously served as CEO of the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization-International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac), joined CBC Radio's Garth Materie to discuss his career, his thoughts on vaccines and vaccine hesitancy, and what's in store for his future on Thursday afternoon.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Andy, 37 years is a long time. What are you most proud of?

No. 1, first and foremost, is … the people I have worked with — that includes scientists, it includes students, it includes technicians, post-doctoral fellows, administrators and on and on and on.

They have made that job worthwhile, they have made that job fun and I will miss that more than anything.

The other part is just watching an organization like VIDO [grow] from 1984, when they hired me — there were less than 20 employees there and it was a fairly modest facility.

If one looks at it today, there's — I don't know how many employees they have, actually. But it's got to be 200 or more and the facilities are without par in Canada and one of the best in the world for looking at infectious diseases, including pandemic diseases.

Q: Tell me about some of the vaccines you've helped create over your career.

We've done a number of vaccines for animals. My interest has been primarily in pneumonia in animals as well as humans. So we developed shipping fever vaccines, which were commercialized a long time ago, back in 1991 or so.

Also all sorts of vaccines for pigs and another one for E. coli 157, an infection in cattle — although that was to prevent the disease in humans, because [E. coli 157] doesn't cause disease in cattle — and a variety of other human vaccines as well that we had worked on … as part of the Pan-Provincial Enterprise, or PREVENT, that is still around as a company.

Q: What's it like to watch some of your grad students go on to be leaders in their fields?

It's been wonderful.… I engage with them on a different level, but still just person to person, it's been absolutely wonderful.

These people are just absolutely great and they're sort of the legacy I would leave.

Q: What's it like being in the world of vaccine development in this last couple of years?

It's been really interesting. I retired from [VIDO] at the end of 2018, and of course one year later we're in a pandemic. I really had mixed feelings about that.

I would have loved to have stayed on.

Hindsight is 20/20 of course, but I think it has been interesting to look at not only the development of vaccines for COVID, [but also] the amazing timeframe that we looked at for those vaccines [to be] developed … [and] the uptake of those vaccines by people.

We've seen 80-plus per cent of the population embrace them as a means of control, but we've also seen a fair bit of vaccine hesitancy.

It's been a very interesting couple of years. I wish I could contribute directly to it, although in retirement I still will continue activities in the field, so I will still be able to do some work.

Q: What would be your message to those vaccine hesitant?

The vaccine hesitant, they're not one pot of individuals that you can put people in. There's a variety of reasons people are hesitant.

Some of them, it's simply engaging with them, and I think we don't do enough of that. We tend to say, "Well, we just educate people."

Many of these people are educated. But we need to have a dialogue.

The problem we're seeing with the vaccines today is, vaccines usually don't work by themselves. You have to have public health measures to go along with it.

If you put mosquito repellant on and go into a room with 10 mosquitoes, you won't get bit. If you go into a room with a billion mosquitoes, you will.

Vaccines are no different. We've got to get the level of virus down. So it's that combination of public health measures as well as vaccination that's going to get us out of this pandemic.

Q: What's next?

I do a lot of work internationally and that will continue for the foreseeable future anyway. It is a way of keeping contact and in touch with the world of infectious diseases.

There are going to be more pandemics that will come along and we'll see what we've learned from [COVID-19] that can be applied right away to prevent that next [pandemic] from happening, so there's going to be a lot of that going on.

There will still be things at the University of Saskatchewan that I will continue to be engaged in. Not as much, not at an official level, but I think there'll be plenty to keep me busy.

That, combined with grandchildren will probably keep me going on something.