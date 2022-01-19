Reps from 6 major Sask. unions call on government to restrict gatherings and travel

Union leaders representing tens of thousands of Saskatchewan's frontline workers want the provincial government to limit gathering sizes and restrict travel. They held a virtual news conference on Thursday to make a joint call to action.

"There are concrete ways for us to really slow, if not stop, the spread of this Omicron variant and I think if we have those tools at our access, then we should be using it," said Barbara Cape, president of Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West), which represents workers in schools, health care and other industries.

"If I was to canvass any one of our members, I think if the premier and government of Saskatchewan choose not to implement stronger public health orders, they're going to see that this has become a political football as opposed to a public health crisis."

Leaders of the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL), Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union, and Service Employees International Union West all participated in the call.

Together they represent 113,000 workers. They called for the province to limit gathering sizes to 10 people, limit the frequency of gatherings, limit non-school and non-work contacts, and restrict non-essential travel. The unions said slowing the spread of Omicron will help frontline workers sustain services during the fifth wave.

Premier Scott Moe released a statement on Jan. 18, 2021, writing, "Omicron is spreading across Canada and around the world, whether there are lockdown policies in place or not, so we are not going to impose new restrictions and lockdowns that cause significant harm for no clear benefit."

Several doctors have criticized and countered Moe's repeated claims that restrictions have no benefit . The union reps said Thursday that simply slowing down the virus would benefit people.

Systems strained

SFL president Lori Johb said union members across the province are operating in "crisis mode" as resources dwindle while demand on their services grows. Johb warned that continued uncontrolled spread will lead to service disruptions.

"Morale is low. They cannot continue on," said Tracy Zambory, president of Saskatchewan Union of Nurses.

Zambory said health care is already being compromised as rural facilities are closed and emergency rooms are filled "to the rafters."

"We have neither the space nor the staff to continue at this pace."

The union leaders said public sector workplaces — be it health care or education — were already understaffed before the pandemic, and that employees are challenged further now as they try to navigate pandemic-driven illness, family care, colleagues' resignations and burnout.

"We have members who are working 16 to 20 hours in a day, sleeping for a couple of hours and coming back to do it all over again," said SEIU-West president Cape. "When you look at their ability to provide bedside care or to manage the cleanliness or the dietary needs or the provision of medications to residents — mistakes are going to be made."

Premier Scott Moe has said his government will not bring in new restrictions in response to Omicron. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

Cape said there is often no staff available to be called in for help.

"[Workers] have increased injuries, people are quitting, they're unable to fill those job postings … because quite frankly who wants to replace these positions right now?" said Tracey Sauer, president of the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union, who spoke on behalf of health care and corrections workers.

The education system is facing similar challenges. STF president Patrick Maze said the system is in chaos, operating with the bare minimum of staff and substitutes. He said community transmission must be brought under control so schools can keep students and teachers in the classroom.

Judy Henley, president of CUPE Saskatchewan, called on the premier to "respect" frontline workers by heeding calls to action. CUPE Saskatchewan represents support staff in schools, workers in long-term care or group homes, cleaners, cooks, social workers, counselors and librarians.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster," she said, noting workers are fearful. She said can't work from home and have no control over what they are exposed to in the workplace. With the virus running rampant, the odds of catching it and spreading it to a loved one are high.

"It's really, really mentally exhausting."

Hospitalizations likely to peak weeks from now

Premier Scott Moe also wrote in his statement that Saskatchewan's current hospitalizations, ICU admissions and COVID-19 related deaths are "significantly lower than other provinces that have strict lockdown policies in effect."

Hospitalizations have risen steadily this week. Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said earlier this week that Saskatchewan's Omicron wave is lagging behind other provinces. He expects the variant will peak about two weeks from now in Regina and Saskatoon, and that a surge of hospitalizations will follow a few weeks later.