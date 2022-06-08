Saskatoon Public Schools to charge fees for lunch-hour supervision, cut teaching jobs to balance books

Saskatchewan's largest school division says it's making some tough financial decisions before the next school year.

On Tuesday, the Saskatoon Board of Education approved its budget for the 2022-23 academic year.

The budget included cuts to staffing and a new $100-per-child supervision fee if the child does not go home during the lunch hour, with a maximum yearly charge of $200 per family.

The division says it was facing a $4.5-million shortfall.

While provincial funding increased by 2.1 per cent, or $5.2 million more than last year, the division said most of that money is going to previously negotiated salary increases for teachers.

"Just like a household, our fuel costs are going up, our insurance and utility bills are increasing and we have critical repairs to make," said board chair Colleen MacPherson in a news release.

"We expect to welcome another 300 students this fall, but we are not being funded to support the diverse needs of all our learners."

Saskatoon Public Schools said it is cutting 12.7 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions in elementary schools and 6.9 positions in secondary schools.

It is also cutting one English as an additional language teaching position, one educational psychologist position and half of a speech language pathologist position.

There will also be a reduction of three community school co-ordinator positions.

The school division said all affected staff will be redeployed or will finish the term of their contract.

"It is impossible to balance this budget without affecting the classroom experience for our students," wrote MacPherson.

"Education is an important investment in this province's future but without appropriate funding that recognizes inflation, we cannot adequately do our job."

The school division said there has been a growing gap between inflation and school funding for years, making it more difficult to balance the books.

The division will be hiring 21 education assistants thanks to $1 million in targeted funding from the province and will also be spending $1.3 million to replace wi-fi infrastructure.

Approximately 26,000 students attend Saskatoon Public Schools and the division employs more than 2,600 staff.