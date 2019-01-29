Province asks for public input as it builds a new Sask. education plan

The provincial government is asking for the public's help as it plans for the future of Saskatchewan's education system.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Education is building a framework right now that will form a plan for education in the province beyond 2020.

"We want to hear from students, parents, educators and school staff to better understand what they want for the future of education," said Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant in a news release. "The new provincial education plan will ensure that our schools are on the right path to meet the needs of students as we look toward the next decade."

The process started last year, when the ministry began talking to school divisions, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation and other groups to develop its long-term plan.

School divisions will be holding public meetings to allow parents and students to weigh-in.

An online survey will also be available until May 10. You can find the link here.

The province held a similar online survey during long-term planning sessions on the future of health care.

The 2019-20 budget increased the education budget by $20 million compared to last year, including money for six new K-12 schools to be built in Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw.

In August, Premier Scott Moe announced the province would fully pay the cost of a new contract for Saskatchewan teachers after leaving the contract out of last year's budget while it was in arbitration. One month later, teachers received a one per cent raise over two years.