Saskatoon Public Library to begin bringing back physical book lending next week

Book lovers in Saskatoon will be able to start placing holds and arranging to pick up books starting June 15.

While there is no date set for a full reopening of the Saskatoon Public Library (SPL), which closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SPL hopes the measure will tide people over.

"We know many of our patrons have been missing physical library items and we're thrilled to be able to start meeting this need in our community once again," said CEO Carol Cooley in a news release.

Patrons will be able to pickup their books by appointment only. People will receive notifications when their holds are ready.

Return slots will also reopen on June 15.

The pickup service will be available at all nine library locations from 10 a.m. CST to 6 p.m. CST, Monday to Saturday.

The library will not be able to fully reopen until Phase 4 of the province's reopening plan. No date has been set for that phase.