Inquest into death of man found in burnt vehicle on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation scheduled for late August

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has set a date for a public inquest into the death of Brennan Ahenakew-Johnstone, whose body was found in a burnt car on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation in 2018. Ahtahkakoop is about 135 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

RCMP do not believe foul play was involved in Ahenakew-Johnstone's death, but the young man's family rejects that, suggesting he was murdered.

His mother Lisa Johnstone told CBC in 2018 that she thinks her son was burned so that evidence of who killed him would be untraceable.

"Justice is not going to be served for him," she said. "He's just going to be another statistic."

She said he was the family's protector, standing tall at six-foot-four.

"He was big, but he was gentle. He was scared of bugs," she said, crying. "He had everything. He had potential. He was going to go somewhere in life.

"We loved our son so much. We miss him so much."

Inquest will not assign blame

The inquest will attempt to answer some of the family's questions, but it is not a criminal proceeding. Instead, it will explore the details of what happened, including the medical cause and manner of death.

The public inquest will be held in Saskatoon from Aug. 23 to 27, 2021.