Sask. Coroners Service will hold inquest into 2020 death of inmate in Prince Albert

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will hold an inquest into the death of an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary more than two years ago.

Curtis McKenzie, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell on Feb. 26, 2020, and was transported from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

He was pronounced dead on March 9, 2020.

An inquest into his death is planned for Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert, the province said in a news release Friday.

The purpose of the inquest is to establish when and where the person died and the medical cause and manner of their deaths.

From there, the inquest jury can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for investigating sudden, unexpected deaths and is required to hold an inquest into an inmate's death unless they believe it was natural causes and not preventable.

Coroner Tim Hawryluk will be presiding over the inquest.