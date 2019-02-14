Saskatoon educator targets psychological health and safety in the workplace

Most Canadians in the workforce have had to take some kind of safety training, but it rarely takes into consideration employees' psychological health and safety.

Meanwhile, about 500,000 people per week in Canada don't make it into work because of mental health issues.

"It's having an impact on our country financially to the tune of $51 billion a year," said Ed Mantler, VP of programs and policies at the Mental Health Commission of Canada.

MHCC championed the creation of the National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace, a voluntary standard coupled with an implementation document.

Assessing health and safety

Several national organizations are now offering training for mental health professionals to evaluate the psychological safety of offices.

Cara Taylor is a Saskatoon-based mental health educator who finds solutions for workplaces looking to improve employee health and prevent deterioration.

"I can do an assessment, implementation, and evaluation, and look at changing some of the things that could improve employee mental health," she said.

She said it's also important to celebrate what employers are doing already day-to-day.

Ed Mantler of the Mental Health Commission of Canada says there is no legal obligation currently for employers to meet a standard of psychological safety, but there could be in the future. (Lindsey Gibeau Photography/Submitted)

There are 13 psycho-social factors Taylor is trained to assess in organizations.

"We'd probably just focus on a few because it's overwhelming to improve all 13 at once. So we're looking at things that will get the most reward for the least amount of work," Taylor said.

She's able to evaluate the organization's progress by taking initial benchmarks and revisiting the plan. For example, employee absenteeism is an easy number to track and is a good indicator of employee health.

Workload is a common contributor to stress and psychological decline. Taylor describes a scenario where a standard of health and safety might help.

"Say an employee has 25 reports to get done in a day but most people can only get 15 done. If there's been no communication about what is realistic and the standards of that it's going to cause a lot of employee distress."

A business case for psychological health

Taylor focuses on a few psycho-social factors to improve, as it can be costly and time-consuming to ensure psychological health in the workplace, even at companies where it's a focus.

She stressed that there is a business case for improved mental health in the workplace. Taylor identifies four benefits:

Risk mitigation.

Cost effectiveness.

Organizational sustainability and excellence.

Retention of employees.

MHCC's standard, which guided Taylor and other educators, is the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

The document can be intimidating, according to MHCC's Ed Mantler. So the organization has worked to make it more accessible.

"We like to say it's tools, not rules," he said "There's an implication guide that goes with it which is a much easier, friendlier read."

The Standard, as it's known in mental health advocacy circles, is by no means a legally binding document. Rather, it is a guide with tips and tricks.

Mantler says there could be political will one day to create legislation that would make the Standard a legal standard, though for the time being, it is voluntary.