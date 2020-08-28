Skip to Main Content
Health authority warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Starbucks in Yorkton, Sask.
A public service announcement has been issued for possible COVID-19 exposure at a Starbucks location in Yorkton, Sask. 

The SHA says anyone who was at the Yorkton Starbuskc during the listed times and has symptoms should self-isolate immediately. (Trevor Bothorel/Radio-Canada)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued the alert Thursday evening, warning the public that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 had visited the business at 19-233 275 Broadway Street E. earlier this month. 

The SHA said the periods for possible exposure at the store are on Aug. 18 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. 

Anyone who visited that location during those times and has had, or currently has, symptoms of COVID-19 is being asked to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811. 

Individuals who were at the Starbucks during the listed times but are not experiencing symptoms are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. 

The SHA said symptoms of COVID-19 can take two to 14 days to develop after exposure. 

The business is co-operating with health officials and taking measures to minimize risk, said the health authority, adding that the risk to the public is low.

An online self-assessment is available at Saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 and testing is available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

