Health authority warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Starbucks in Yorkton, Sask.

A public service announcement has been issued for possible COVID-19 exposure at a Starbucks location in Yorkton, Sask.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued the alert Thursday evening, warning the public that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 had visited the business at 19-233 275 Broadway Street E. earlier this month.

The SHA said the periods for possible exposure at the store are on Aug. 18 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Anyone who visited that location during those times and has had, or currently has, symptoms of COVID-19 is being asked to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811.

Individuals who were at the Starbucks during the listed times but are not experiencing symptoms are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

The SHA said symptoms of COVID-19 can take two to 14 days to develop after exposure.

The business is co-operating with health officials and taking measures to minimize risk, said the health authority, adding that the risk to the public is low.

An online self-assessment is available at Saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 and testing is available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms.