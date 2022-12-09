Provincial auditor critical of how policy on solitary confinement applied in jails

The provincial auditor says the ministry running Saskatchewan jails has a good policy for solitary confinement — at least, on paper.

In practice, auditor Tara Clement says in the most recent report there are some significant shortcomings in how the policy is applied. She notes that 49 inmates were placed in solitary in 2021.

They include:

Inmates are not supposed to be in solitary for more than 15 consecutive days. In 2021, 13 inmates had been segregated for more than 15 days. One spent 43 days in solitary.

Health-care assessments were not completed as required, or completed late.

Daily reviews were not completed, which chart how much time inmates are let out of their cells when in solitary.

Five out of 20 placements were approved by correctional officers rather than correctional centre managers.

Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine was asked about the auditor's findings on Dec. 8. She acknowledged the concerns, and had direct advice for the people working in the jails.

"Those processes are in place. They need to be followed. My thoughts are, you have rules for a reason. Follow the rules," she said.

The John Howard Society advocates for inmates. Its chief executive officer Shawn Fraser had similarly blunt advice.

"The auditor's report points out that the government, in many instances over the past year has been breaking its own policy. So that needs to stop, and it needs to stop now," he said.

"The policy is not worth the paper it's printed on if it's not being followed so that's what needs to happen now, we need to make sure that policy is followed."

The auditor made a number of recommendations.

Appropriate staff should authorize who is placed in solitary, and the decisions should be formally communicated to inmates.

Quality assurance reviews should be broadened to ensure the policies are followed and ongoing training should be developed for staff.