Province using Regina women's remand unit to house COVID-19 patients who refuse isolation orders

Premier Scott Moe says a correctional facility in Regina is being used for people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The White Birch Female Remand Unit is currently housing three people with the coronavirus who refused to follow public health orders to self-isolate.

"It's for those individuals that that failed to comply with the local conditions and are a danger to the community," said Moe.

Moe said the facility is being staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by personnel to make sure the people inside receive proper care.

The facility opened last month. So far, a total of five people have been held in the facility.

The people inside are being released once they are no longer transmitting the disease.