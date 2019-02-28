Province's population grows by more than 11,000 people in 2018

Saskatchewan's population is still growing even though more people are leaving the province for other parts of Canada than there are people moving here.

An additional 11,459 people called the province home in 2018, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.

That brings Saskatchewan's population to 1,168,423,

In 2017 the population grew by more than 13,000 people.

Nearly 10,000 people moved out of Saskatchewan last year, according to data from Statistics Canada. (Victoria Dinh/CBC)

The population growth in 2018 was driven by international migration of 15,203 people and a natural increase (births minus deaths) of 6,138.

But those increases was offset by a net 9,882 people deciding to leave the province for other parts of Canada.

That continues a trend that's been happening every year since 2013.

Since 2007 the province has grown by nearly 160,000 people, the most growth in the province since the 1920s.