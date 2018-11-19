Province's cold weather strategy aims for everyone to have warm place this winter

The province is reminding people of a strategy aimed at making sure everyone has a roof over their heads this winter.

The government's Cold Weather Strategy will help connect people in need of a warm place to stay with the appropriate shelter.

People in need of shelter can go to their local social services office during office hours for help finding a place to stay.

Mobile crisis centre

In Regina and Prince Albert, people can call the Mobile Crisis Unit 24 hours a day at 306-757-0127.

In Saskatoon, the Salvation Army can be contacted at 306-244-6280.

Anyone who sees someone in need of a shelter can also call 911.

"We encourage anyone who finds themselves without shelter to contact the Ministry of Social Services, our community partners or 911 for help," said Social Services Minister Paul Merriman. "We will find them a warm, safe place to stay."

Winter a dangerous time

"Saskatchewan winters can be difficult and challenging at the best of times, but for those who may be experiencing homelessness they can be outright dangerous," added Salvation Army Major Mike Hoeft. "The cold weather strategy creates a process whereby no one is without a safe, warm place to stay."



A list of service centres is also available at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/find-a-social-services-office.