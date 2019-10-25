Skip to Main Content
Province reveals water undrinkable at Sask. Hospital North Battleford
Saskatoon·New

Province reveals water undrinkable at Sask. Hospital North Battleford

The province says tests suggest high levels of copper or lead in the psychiatric hospital's water supply and a full investigation is under way.

Government says there is no immediate health risk and drinkable water is being supplied

The Canadian Press ·
The Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford, which has almost 300 beds, opened in March. (Bridget Yard/CBC News)

There is a new problem at the recently opened Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford.

The province says tests suggest high levels of copper or lead in the psychiatric hospital's water supply and a full investigation is under way.

But the government says there is no immediate health risk and drinkable water is being supplied to the hospital.

In May, the province revealed the facility would need significant repair work for a leaky roof.

The $407 million hospital opened in March.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|