Province reveals water undrinkable at Sask. Hospital North Battleford
The province says tests suggest high levels of copper or lead in the psychiatric hospital's water supply and a full investigation is under way.
Government says there is no immediate health risk and drinkable water is being supplied
There is a new problem at the recently opened Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford.
But the government says there is no immediate health risk and drinkable water is being supplied to the hospital.
In May, the province revealed the facility would need significant repair work for a leaky roof.
The $407 million hospital opened in March.