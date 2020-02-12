Unifor applauds province's decision to appoint special mediator in Co-op Refinery lockout

The president of Unifor Local 594 is pleased with the province's decision to bring in a special mediator to end a more-than-two-month lockout at Regina's Co-op Refinery.

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government announced Vince Ready has been appointed to mediate between both sides to try to bring an end to the lockout, which started Dec. 5.

"It is in the interest of both parties to negotiate a contract at the bargaining table," said Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan in a news release.

"We are appointing a special mediator to help resolve the impasse because of the impact of the dispute on Saskatchewan families, communities and businesses."

Speaking in Regina, union local president Kevin Bittman said he applauds the move.

"Our preference would have been that there be a binding arbitration, but anything that gets us back to the table is a positive step in ending this lockout," he said.

"Vince Ready is highly respected in his field, and if he cannot get us a deal, it is because [Federated Co-op Limited president] Scott Banda does not want to end this lockout."

Both sides are deeply divided over proposed changes to the workers' pension plan.

Last month, workers set up barricades around the refinery blocking entry to fuel trucks. They were removed by Regina police.

The mediator will begin his work Feb. 18. Both parties and the mediator will have 20 days to reach a settlement.

Premier Scott Moe announced his intention to appoint a mediator earlier this month.