Suspected poacher chases pronghorn, runs it over in farmer's field

Conservation officers are asking for the public's assistance after describing a "senseless" killing in which a pronghorn was chased through a farmer's field and then run down by a vehicle.

The killing took place either July 22 or July 23 near Stranraer, about 160 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

The adult male's antlers were removed and the carcass was left to waste.

Conservation officer Kevin Harrison with the Ministry of Environment said they are investigating the crime.

Harrison said he is disgusted someone could do such a cruel act.

"I'm here to protect the animals and I hate seeing them go to waste," Harrison told CBC's Afternoon Edition. "Something as stupid as chasing it down and running it over — I do not like it at all. It makes me kind of mad actually."

Harrison said the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 31 when it pulled into a field of lentils, chased the pronghorn down and struck it before then driving over the body.

"[The driver's] driving through a standing crop ... wrecking someone's crops, obviously chasing down wildlife, leaving the animal to waste."

Harrison said whoever did this is a poacher and could face fines in the neighbourhood of $8,000.

Possible fines include:

Unlawful hunt — $2,800

Unlawful possession — $2,800 (for the antlers)

Waste of game — $1,960

Damaging crops — $350

Using a vehicle in a prohibited manner — $250

Harrison said if people have information about this incident, they can call 1-800-667-7561.