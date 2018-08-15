Dry weather has Saskatchewan producers facing feed shortage

Two years of dry weather has left some Saskatchewan producers in a lurch.

According to the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS), producers are having to sell some of their herds because hay crops have been inadequate and feed costs are too high.

APAS is requesting something called the Livestock Tax Deferral for all producers in Saskatchewan. This would allow farmers to defer a portion of the sale of their herd to the next year.

Usually, the government decides at the end of the year whether producers are eligible for the provision. APAS President Todd Lewis said in a release that he hopes the producers will be able to find out earlier than that.

CBC has reached out to the federal government for a response.