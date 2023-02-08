Prince Albert Wrestling Club members upset after van stolen

Prince Albert Wrestling Club members suffered a huge blow this week with the theft of the club's van.

The 15-passenger, gold-brown-coloured van was stolen from in front of a coach's home sometime late Monday or early Tuesday morning.

"It's been really unfortunate, because we don't really know what we're going to do now," said club manager Roxanne Richards. "All of our gear is gone as well, which is thousands of dollars worth of equipment."

Richards said the club purchased the van just last year. It's been key for transporting club members to out-of-town tournaments, as no one has to be left behind if their parents are unable to drive them.

Wrestlers in the club range from six-year-olds to adults, and come from the city of Prince Albert as well as other communities nearby.

The van is "pretty noticeable," Richards said, describing it as "goldish" in colour. Inside are the unique wrestling uniforms, or singlets, that were specially designed by former club member and current University of Saskatchewan Huskies wrestler Cole Sanderson.

"We wear them quite proudly, and everyone knows they've been designed by Cole. And it's not something we can just go and replace," Richards said.

The wrestling uniforms, or singlets, specially designed by former Prince Albert Wrestling Club member Cole Sanderson (not pictured) were among the items in the van stolen from the club sometime late Monday or early Tuesday. (Photo submitted by Roxanne Richards)

The van was parked in front of wrestling coach Cody Souter's home when it was stolen. He said its loss is "huge" for the club.

"It's heartbreaking," he said. "A person can't have anything nice anymore."

A Prince Albert Police Service spokesperson confirmed police received a report of a Ford Econoline van that was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. CST Monday and 5 a.m. CST Tuesday. The driver's side window may have been smashed in the process.

Richards said they're asking everyone to keep an eye out for the van and to call police if it's spotted.

"It's been a huge blow to our club," Richards said. "We are a really close club and we work really well together and we travel together. And now everything is stopped until we can figure out what we can do."