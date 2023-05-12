Prince Albert teen convicted of 2nd-degree murder for killing man after trying to steal his bike

A 15-year-old boy in Prince Albert, Sask., has been found guilty of second-degree murder after killing a man while trying to steal a bike.

Barry Pruden, 47, was stabbed multiple times in a confrontation with a group of teens on May 28. Pruden's daughter had been with him, but had run for help after the teens confronted the pair while they were riding their bikes along River Street.

Pruden had just left Georgie's Beer and Wine Store around 10 p.m. CST, according to a written decision from Judge Felicia Daunt.

"Almost immediately, video from Georgie's shows three individuals jog one at a time across the street from the riverside toward the Prudens. According to [his daughter], there was some brief conversation, then Barry got off his bike and brandished a gardening tool at the group," the judgment said.

"[Pruden's daughter] walked both bikes back to Georgie's to get help. Video from the court house shows at least four individuals in an altercation with Mr. Pruden. The group stalked Mr. Pruden up and down River Street as he walked backwards brandishing his weapon."

The teen testified later that the group was trying to steal Pruden's bike.

In the decision, Daunt ruled out provocation and intoxication as defences for the teen.

"[The teen] stabbed Barry Pruden not once, not twice, but four times," she wrote.

"If someone stabs a person in the head and the heart, it is a rational conclusion that he intends to kill that person. When Mr. Pruden fell to the ground, the attack did not stop. No assistance was offered. Instead, the attack continued until the group was frightened off by approaching police."

The teen returns to court in June to begin sentencing.