Woman, 19, charged in fatal stabbing in Prince Albert

Police in Prince Albert have charged a 19-year-old woman in the stabbing death of Kayla Renee Aubichon.

The woman is scheduled to make a first appearance in court Monday on a charge of second-degree murder.

The charge relates to an incident on July 28.

Officers were called to the 100 block of 13th Street W. in Prince Albert just before midnight after receiving a report a woman had been stabbed, the police said in a news release last month.

The woman, identified as Aubichon, 33, was taken by Parkland Ambulance to hospital, where she later died.

The name of accused hasn't been released, pending her first court appearance.