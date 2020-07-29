Woman fatally stabbed in Prince Albert: police

Police in Prince Albert are treating the stabbing death of a woman as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 100 block of 13th Street W. just before midnight on Tuesday with a report a woman had been stabbed, the Prince Albert Police Service said in a news release Wednesday.

The woman was taken by Parkland Ambulance to hospital, where she later died.

The police service's criminal investigations division and forensic identification section are investigating. Police did not release any information about the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.