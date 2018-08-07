9-metre buffer or all-out public smoking ban? Prince Albert to decide Tuesday

Prince Albert city councillors will decide Tuesday night on a divisive plan for curbing public smoking in the Saskatchewan community, with some saying the rules don't go far enough.

The proposed bylaw calls for a ban on smoking and vaping within nine metres of rinks, spray parks, playgrounds, outdoor spectator areas and skate parks, as well as inside public buildings and restaurant patios.

There should be no smoking in public places, period. - Dennis Nowoselsky, Prince Albert city councillor

Golf courses, including the city's own Cooke Municipal Golf Course, would be exempt from the rule.

"It's ridiculous," said city councillor Dennis Nowoselsky of the buffer. "How do you enforce it? There should be no smoking in public places, period. It's a health issue. It's time to take a leadership role."

Larger cities like Regina and Saskatoon have recently opted for complete smoking bans on public land, and so should Prince Albert, said Nowoselsky.

"This is such an important health issue and we could be setting a better example for young people and those that don't smoke," he said.

Golf courses would be exempt from the buffer. (Ryan Pilon/CBC)

Recommendation stemmed from resident committee

An advisory committee made up Prince Albert residents recommended the buffer instead of a previously-discussed all-out ban.

Coun. Dennis Ogrodnick chaired the committee.

"The recommendations came from the community," said Ogrodnick. "If we have these advisory committees, we have to listen to them. Not necessarily pass everything they say, but listen to them. So that's why I'm supporting this bylaw in its [current] format."

Ogrodnick is confident signs will help make the law enforceable.

Councillors already ushered the bylaw through a first reading in July.

The second and third (final) readings, along with a public hearing, is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at City Hall.

While Nowoselsky said he was "in the minority" during the first vote in July, "I'm just hoping some day in the near future we get more progressive."