Sask. watchdog seeks witness to fatal police shooting of man in Prince Albert

The police watchdog agency investigating Prince Albert police's fatal shooting of a man says it is looking to speak with a woman believed to have witnessed the incident.

The newly formed Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) said Friday that it continues to investigate the fatal shooting.

According to a previous release announcing SIRT's investigation, an officer with the Prince Albert Police Service was carrying out an unspecified investigation in the 400 block of South Industrial Dr. when they encountered the man at approximately 10:40 p.m. CST on Jan. 16.

"During the course of the encounter, a short foot pursuit ensued, and a confrontation occurred during which one member of the PAPS discharged their service pistol, striking a 34-year-old man," the release said.

The man was given first aid by police and paramedics before being transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Prince Albert police informed the public about the incident shortly after the incident, calling it an "officer-involved shooting" but providing few other details. Police would not say at the time whose gun it was or who fired it, but said it happened during a confrontation between police and the man.

SIRT said Friday that it has now reviewed video evidence from the area of the shooting and is looking to speak to a woman who may have witnessed the incident. It said the woman was driving a 2010-2011 Ford Focus in the area of 400 South Industrial Dr. at the time of the shooting.

Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is seeking the driver of this 2010-2011 Ford Focus, who they believe could be a potential witness to the fatal shooting of a man by Prince Albert police.

So far, SIRT's efforts to identify the licence plate have been unsuccessful. SIRT is now asking the witness or anyone who knows them to call SIRT at 306-933-6342 or email sirt@gov.sk.ca.

SIRT has confirmed it recovered a weapon from the scene, but would not provide any more information about what type of weapon or any more details about the identity of the victim.

An Indigenous community liaison has been appointed to the case, the Justice Department said.

No further details have been released regarding the identity of the victim, but SIRT's mandate says an Indigenous community liaison must be appointed if the victim of a serious crime was of First Nations or Métis ancestry.

According to Prince Albert police Chief Jonathan Bergen, this is the fourth fatal officer-involved shooting in the police force's history.

SIRT says a final report on the shooting will be made public within 90 days of its investigation ending.