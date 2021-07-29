Prince Albert police take woman into custody in connection with 2nd degree murder

The Prince Albert Police Service says they've taken a woman into custody in connection with a homicide that occurred earlier this year.

Loretta Lynn Sakebow, 33, was arrested without incident on Wednesday evening.

Sakebow was wanted in connection with the homicide of Jeremy Starblanket of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

The 29-year-old's body was found on March 20 in a home on the 500 block of 5th St. E. after an explosion blew the building off of its foundation and then ignited the home.

The Prince Albert Fire Department say an explosion blew the building off the foundation and then ignited the home. (Prince Albert Fire Department/Facebook)

Sakebow was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on the charge of 2nd degree murder before she was taken into custody.