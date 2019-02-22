Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after Prince Albert's 2nd homicide of the year

A 36-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the second homicide of the year in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police said that on Wednesday, officers and paramedics were called to a home where they found a 50-year-old man in critical condition.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An arrest was made at the home and an autopsy was done Thursday, police said.

A 36-year-old woman has now been charged with second-degree murder. She was scheduled to make her first court appearance Friday.

Police said that although their investigation continues, no further suspects were being sought.