Prince Albert, Sask. police identify homicide victim in weekend death

Police in Prince Albert, Sask. have released the name of a 25-year-old man who was found dead early Sunday morning.

Officers say John Joe Besskkaystare was found dead after investigators went to a disturbance call in the 2900 block of 2nd Avenue West.

Police have arrested and charged two people in connection to the death.

Clarissa Campbell, 43, and Chandler Laliberte, 22, appeared in provincial court Monday charged with second-degree murder.

In a news release, investigators said they don't believe the victim and the accused knew each other.

No further charges are expected.

Both of the accused were remanded until their next court appearance.