Prince Albert, Sask. man pleads guilty to killing parents, son

A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to killing his parents and his son almost two years ago in the home the couple shared with him.

Nathaniel Kenneth Carrier was facing three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, who were both 56, and seven-year-old Bentlee in Prince Albert, Sask.

Carrier pleaded guilty in Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday to first-degree murder in Bentlee's death and second-degree murder in the deaths of Carrier and Henry.

Carrier has also admitted to the attempted murder of his daughter, Kendrah, who was five at the time.

Police have said they were called to the home on March 29, 2020, after friends and relatives went to check on the family. The children had spent the weekend in the care of their father as had been the case on multiple occasions.

Officers discovered the three bodies and the girl, who was still alive. She was taken in critical condition to an Edmonton hospital, where she had multiple surgeries.

Carrier is to be sentenced on April 13.

Seven-year-old Bentlee (left) was the victim of a homicide in Prince Albert, Sask. His sister Kendrah was transferred to hospital in Edmonton. (Submitted by Destiny Bradfield)

Heather Sumners, the children's mother, watched the court proceedings via a video link from her home. She told paNOW it was hard hearing the words come from Carrier's mouth.

"Immediately when the video started, my heart just started racing, because it was the first time seeing him in almost two years. It's just a shock," she said.

Family members have been anxiously waiting for the case to move forward, said Sumners, who added the guilty pleas will help them move on.

"It's definitely a first step to closure for both sides of the family, not just my side," she said.

In addition to numerous family members in court to hear the pleas, four officers from the Prince Albert Police Service attended to show support for the family.

"I was glad they were there, because they are the support for the whole community, not just us," Sumners said. "It was hard enough doing video from home, but having the support in court was very nice."

