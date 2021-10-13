Prince Albert brings in new COVID-19 vaccine policy for most city-run facilities

As of Wednesday, almost all civic facilities in Prince Albert, Sask., are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test result for people 12 and over.

The move came after a city council motion from last month, asking that administration draw up an implementation plan.

The list of included facilities is lengthy, and includes the city's library, fire hall, water treatment plant, arenas and leisure centres.

The two exemptions to the new rule are Prince Albert's airport and the city hall foyer, so that people who aren't vaccinated are still able to pay bills and ask questions in person.

"We are dealing with some of the highest levels of COVID-19 infection and spread since the start of the pandemic," Mayor Greg Dionne said in a Tuesday press release.

"Vaccines are safe and proven effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 to others. This policy make us all safer."

The city said it will not accept a negative test result from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and will only take results from private testing companies.

All City of Prince Albert employees will be under similar restrictions starting Oct. 25.