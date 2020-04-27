City of Prince Albert warns about river flooding during spring break-up

Officials in Prince Albert are warning people to stay away from the riverbank after spring break-up this year.

According to the City, higher than normal water levels have led to flooding along the riverbank, covering trails with water.

On Sunday, huge sheets of ice thundered down the river, causing damage to the riverbank and creating a dangerous situation.

"We have been actively monitoring the river and it appears it has peaked and levels are steadily declining," said Wes Hicks, Director of Public Works for the City of Prince Albert in a news release.

"There has been damage to sections of the Rotary Trail but the extent at this stage is unknown and will be assessed in the coming days."

One Facebook video showed hand rails along the river being ripped apart by the passing ice.

Another video showed a deer stranded on an ice floe as the river churned past.

On April 21, the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency sent out an advisory about possible flooding along the North Saskatchewan River this year, as well as the possibility of ice jams.

According to the City of Prince Albert, the river rose to 6.584 metres in depth at its peak at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, with a flow of 2870 m/s.