Prince Albert police searching for missing mother, children

Police in Prince Albert are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman and her two young children.

Michelle Spence, 33, was last seen Monday afternoon with her two children—two-year-old Ava Olsen and six-year-old Neil Pambrum—walking in the 600 block of Branion Drive.

Police do not believe the family has access to a vehicle.

Spence was wearing a black shirt with a red flower print, black pants and black pants. The six-year-old boy was wearing a purple and yellow ball cap, blue and grey long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The two-year-old girl was wearing pink pants, a pink sweater and blue shoes.

The mother had recently been living in Saskatoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.