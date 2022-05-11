Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon

Prince Albert police searching for missing mother, children

Police in Prince Albert are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman and her two young children.

Michelle Spence last seen Monday afternoon with children aged 2 and 6 years old

CBC News ·
Prince Albert police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman, her six-year-old son and two-year-old daughter. (Prince Albert Police Service/Supplied)

Michelle Spence, 33, was last seen Monday afternoon with her two children—two-year-old Ava Olsen and six-year-old Neil Pambrum—walking in the 600 block of Branion Drive.

Police do not believe the family has access to a vehicle.

Spence was wearing a black shirt with a red flower print, black pants and black pants. The six-year-old boy was wearing a purple and yellow ball cap, blue and grey long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The two-year-old girl was wearing pink pants, a pink sweater and blue shoes.

The mother had recently been living in Saskatoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who has seen Michelle Spence or her two children is asked to contact Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers. (Prince Albert Police Service/Submitted)
