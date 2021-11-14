Prince Albert police recapture an inmate who disappeared for a few hours overnight Saturday

Prince Albert City police have recaptured an inmate who was at large from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a few hours overnight on Saturday into Sunday.

The Correctional Service of Canada said 25-year-old Duran Laplante was unaccounted for during an inmate count at around 10 p.m. He was being kept in the prison's minimum security unit before his disappearance.

About four-and-a-half hours later, the CSC said Laplante was apprehended by Prince Albert police.

The 25-year-old Duran Laplante was apprehended by Prince Albert police around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. (Submitted by Saskatoon Police Service)

Laplante had been serving a three-year and three-month sentence for manslaughter.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Elijah Kozak during a fight in a Saskatoon apartment hallway in August 2018.

CSC said it is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system," CSC said in a news release.