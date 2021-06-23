Prince Albert, Sask., police identify homicide victim

Police in Prince Albert are asking for the public's help after a man was shot and killed this weekend.

Police say 23-year-old Drexlyr Randall Whitehead was killed at a home on the 1900 block of 14th Street W. on Sunday afternoon.

Whitehead was declared dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the area around 2 p.m. CST to call Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.