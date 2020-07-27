Prince Albert police investigating 27-year-old man's death as homicide
The man was taken to hospital but died of undisclosed injuries.
The man was taken to hospital but died of undisclosed injuries
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a 27-year-old man's death as a homicide.
Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of 18th Street W. early Monday morning after a report of a serious assault, according to a police news release.
The man was taken to hospital but died of undisclosed injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Prince Albert Police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.