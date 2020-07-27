Prince Albert police investigating 27-year-old man's death as homicide

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a 27-year-old man's death as a homicide.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of 18th Street W. early Monday morning after a report of a serious assault, according to a police news release.

The man was taken to hospital but died of undisclosed injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Prince Albert Police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.