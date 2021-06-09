Prince Albert police investigating death of 55-year-old man found by riverbank
Police went to the riverbank near River Street West and Central Avenue on Wednesday morning after someone reported a dead body.
The Prince Albert Police Service are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man whose body was discovered on Wednesday by the city's riverbank.
"A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating," according to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.
No other details were released.