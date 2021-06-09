Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon·New

Prince Albert police investigating death of 55-year-old man found by riverbank

Police went to the riverbank near River Street West and Central Avenue on Wednesday morning after someone reported a dead body.

Man's body found near River Street West and Central Avenue on Wednesday morning

Guy Quenneville · CBC News ·
A 55-year-old man was found dead by the riverbank in Prince Albert, Sask., on Wednesday morning. Police are investigating. (Prince Albert Police Service)

The Prince Albert Police Service are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man whose body was discovered on Wednesday by the city's riverbank.

Police went to the riverbank near River Street West and Central Wednesday on Wednesday morning after someone reported a dead body. 

"A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating," according to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

No other details were released.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Guy Quenneville

Reporter at CBC Saskatoon

Story tips? guy.quenneville@cbc.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now