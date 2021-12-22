Prince Albert police continue to investigate the disappearance of Byron BEAR
The 27-year-old was last seen by family around 3 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 6
Prince Albert Police are still investigating the disappearance of Byron Lee Bear.
The 27-year-old is believed to have been at a home in the 300 Block of 9th Street East in the early morning hours of December 6.
Investigators located evidence of a serious assault at the home, but no victim was found.
BEAR was last seen by family around 3 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 6. He is described as being 5'10" tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing all-black clothing.
No arrests have been made at this time and police do not believe there is a risk to the public.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Byron Lee BEAR is asked to contact Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
