Judge says Prince Albert Police arrest breached Charter rights of accused

On April 3, 2019, Mustafe Hussein stood next to an open apartment door with a piece of pizza in his hand and a look of shock on his face.

Several police officers were gathered outside. They would later say they had received a tip that an "an unknown black male is selling crack" in a Prince Albert, Sask., apartment.

What happened next, according to a recent provincial court decision, was a "serious and systemic" breach of Hussein's rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

After Hussein opened the door, he was walked backwards down the hallway by a police Constable, forced to the kitchen floor with an "awkward bear hug," and handcuffed by two officers.

When one of them patted him down, they found $250, an Alberta driver's licence and a bag of crack cocaine in his pockets.

On Feb. 14, 2020, Prince Albert Provincial Court found the police actions were a violation of Hussein's rights to liberty and privacy. It threw out the evidence seized by police, which was the basis for the Crown's case.

"Mr. Hussein was in a private home, minding his own business, eating a piece of pizza, when he was taken to the ground, searched, arrested, and taken into custody, the most serious restriction on liberty our law allows," wrote Judge Felicia Daunt in a voir dire decision on whether the Crown's evidence was admissible.

Hussein and Louisa Dorian, a woman who lived in the apartment, were arrested for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. The case against Hussein relies on the drugs and money found in his pockets and two dated text messages on a cellphone found in the apartment.

Neither of the text messages were sent or received in Saskatchewan and, according to the court decision, neither can be attributed to Hussein "with any degree of certainty."

Daunt's written decision takes issue with the fact that police acted on a tip without further investigation and corroboration.

She said the tip was vague, potentially racist and was not credible enough to be used as the sole basis for a search warrant.

"People do not talk like that. Rather, 'unknown black male' is police-speak for whatever the informant did say. At best, it is a paraphrase. At worst, it is a sanitized version of a racial epithet," wrote Daunt.

"Certainly, a racist informant in this context is not credible, as any observations made would be filtered through a lens of stereotypes and biases."

Daunt said the search warrant was issued without reasonable grounds.

She wrote that the police also violated the rights of Dorian, the woman who lived in the apartment. The charges against her were stayed.

"In this case, there was no urgency to warrant such a hasty investigation," reads the decision.

"No hostage was tied up in a closet waiting to be rescued. No one was in danger. In this case, both [Prince Albert's Integrated Street Enforcement Team] and the justice who issued the search warrant were required to take more time, to be more thorough."

A second decision, released on Feb. 28, addressed a challenge from the Crown, who claimed Hussein had no reasonable expectation of privacy in the apartment and that police had grounds to detain him for a search of his person.

Daunt again ruled in favour of Hussein.

"If I am wrong on the standing issue, and Mr. Hussein did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in Ms. Dorion's apartment, then the cell phone was seized without violating Mr. Hussein's section 8 rights," said the Feb. 28 decision.

"It is otherwise relevant, and so would be admitted into evidence.

"However, no one could argue that Mr. Hussein did not enjoy a reasonable expectation of privacy in his own pockets, which is where the rest of the evidence was found."

Prince Albert Police Service Chief Jonathan Bergen said a member of the Criminal Investigation Division has been assigned to review the incident.

"Any time that there is an observation made by the courts or a judge we need to take those into account, take an assessment of our practices and measure where we can improve," said Bergen.

He said the review will consider the actions of the officers and the findings of the judge.

The Crown could decide to appeal the court's decision. Bergen said the decision on whether to take the case further will be made by Crown prosecutors.

Bergen said he supports the work of the Integrated Street Enforcement Team.

"The great work is often celebrated, the results are exceptional. We've seen results of drug seizures in this instance, but we also need to make sure that we're following the expected practices of the courts."